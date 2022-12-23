International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Stock Price Down 6%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.