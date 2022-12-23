IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Down 6.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 30,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 115,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.63.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

