Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $25.97 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

