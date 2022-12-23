Insider Selling: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Sells £8,700 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £8,700 ($10,568.51).

Shares of LON:TRT opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,750.00. Transense Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.06 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.18).

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

