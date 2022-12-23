Insider Selling: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) CAO Sells 11,706 Shares of Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 231.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.