Insider Selling: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) CAO Sells 11,706 Shares of Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 231.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.