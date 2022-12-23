Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $302,232.06 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.92 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

