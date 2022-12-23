Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 2,506,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 10.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

