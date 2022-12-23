Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells 4,669 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$22,101.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,241,876.17.

Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 25th, Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$4.61. 1,755,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$216.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

