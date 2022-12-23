Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.22. 2,281,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $31,146,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 214.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

