Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $105,717.74 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.1 %

AMBA stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

