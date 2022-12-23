Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $105,717.74 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44.

AMBA stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

