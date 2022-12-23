Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells 14,167 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,756.90.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.61. 421,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 170.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.