Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells 14,167 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,756.90.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.61. 421,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 170.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

