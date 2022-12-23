Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

About Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Erasca in the first quarter worth $215,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.