Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Erasca Stock Performance
Shares of Erasca stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.00.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
