Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90.

David Wallace Cornhill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, David Wallace Cornhill purchased 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.19. 640,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.48.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 155.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

