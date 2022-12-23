Ingram Gillmore Sells 144,700 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$150,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,094.64.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore bought 10,163 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$12,129.54.

On Thursday, November 17th, Ingram Gillmore purchased 3,477 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,308.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ingram Gillmore purchased 1,748 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$2,132.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.11. 1,119,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

About Gear Energy

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.