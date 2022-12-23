Ingram Gillmore Sells 144,700 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$150,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,094.64.
Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore bought 10,163 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$12,129.54.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Ingram Gillmore purchased 3,477 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,308.35.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Ingram Gillmore purchased 1,748 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$2,132.56.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GXE stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.11. 1,119,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25.
Gear Energy Dividend Announcement
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
