IndiGG (INDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $39,504.39 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

