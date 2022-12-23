Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.80 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and $5.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

