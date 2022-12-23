Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.80 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and $5.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.79 or 0.05258153 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498630 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.00 or 0.29544047 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
