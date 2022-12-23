Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.80 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and $5.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.79 or 0.05258153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498630 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.00 or 0.29544047 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

