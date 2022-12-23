IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,248.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248 ($15.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,328 ($16.13). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,326 ($16.11), with a volume of 195,424 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,655 ($20.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.26) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.62) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,328.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.56. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,650.63.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

