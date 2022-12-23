IDEX (IDEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. IDEX has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and $1.41 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

