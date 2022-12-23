IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 66.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.