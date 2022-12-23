IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$2.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 4.4 %

IMG opened at C$3.32 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.