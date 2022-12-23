Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.84 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00031537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $812.28 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

