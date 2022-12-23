Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

HUMA opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $762,599.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,323,700 shares in the company, valued at $50,573,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $606,031.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $45,516,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $762,599.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,573,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,268 shares of company stock worth $2,551,541 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 227.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 133,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

