Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,930 shares of company stock worth $215,950 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

