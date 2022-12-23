Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 7,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

