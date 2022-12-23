Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
See Also
