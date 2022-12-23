Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.05 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

