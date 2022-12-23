Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.75 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008470 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $71.35 million and $9.75 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $867.06 or 0.05142960 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00499547 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.04 or 0.29598388 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.43995832 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $22,280,596.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

