Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.29 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

