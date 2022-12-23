HNP Capital LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. 25,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

