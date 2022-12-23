HNP Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.