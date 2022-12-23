HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $154.43. 16,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,527. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

