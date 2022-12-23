HNP Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.48. 21,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,237. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.69. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

