HI Price Reaches $0.0194 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, HI has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $53.63 million and $674,233.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00228093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02024572 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $629,345.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

