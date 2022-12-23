HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MetLife by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

