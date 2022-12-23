HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 4.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $133.73 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

