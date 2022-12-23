HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 29.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Henry Schein by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Henry Schein by 278.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

