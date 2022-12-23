HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $234.74 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

