HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

