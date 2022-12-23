HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

