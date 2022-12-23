HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,487 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

