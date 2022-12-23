Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 407,004 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.5627 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

