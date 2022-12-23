Hermez Network Price Tops $4.08 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00024208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.01 million and approximately $287,469.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014143 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00227750 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07918796 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $310,206.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

