Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Up 0.2%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,788.05 ($21.72) and last traded at GBX 1,762 ($21.40). 32,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 89,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,758 ($21.36).

Herald Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,787.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,709.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.43.

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Herald Investment Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Joy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($21.96) per share, for a total transaction of £108,480 ($131,778.43).

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.