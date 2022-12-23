Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Helix BioPharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$40.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. It has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

