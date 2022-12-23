HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $11.24. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 25,988 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($45.74) to €41.00 ($43.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

