Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.42. 66,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

