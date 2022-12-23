Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Read More
