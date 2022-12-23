Hedges Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,626. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

