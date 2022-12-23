Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 1,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,792. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

