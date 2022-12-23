Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 63.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. 17,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Bank of America cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.