Hedera Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.98 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $9.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,017,519,612.696896 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0435052 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,100,172.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

